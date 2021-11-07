Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $67,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 55,082 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $82.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $82.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76.

