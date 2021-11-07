Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 429,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,059,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF comprises 12.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 99.87% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $756,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

