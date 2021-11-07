Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,633% compared to the typical volume of 275 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

