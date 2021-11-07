Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.82.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

