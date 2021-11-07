ION (ION) Price Down 35.4% Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $312,465.03 and $1.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00136990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.51 or 0.00507930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00068688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,671,536 coins and its circulating supply is 13,771,536 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.