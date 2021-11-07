iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Earnings Results

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.96. 792,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,614. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iRhythm Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

