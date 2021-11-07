iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IRTC stock traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.