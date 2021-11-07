iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 8.9%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) traded down 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.17 and last traded at $104.65. 3,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 611,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

