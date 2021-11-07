Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 89.74% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IRWD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,691. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

