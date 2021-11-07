iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,143,000.

EWJ opened at $70.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.77.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

