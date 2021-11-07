iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $120.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.