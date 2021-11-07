iStar (NYSE:STAR) PT Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

iStar (NYSE:STAR) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iStar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iStar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.