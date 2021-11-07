Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

EWC stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

