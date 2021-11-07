Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $8.11 Million Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 965,295 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of CEMEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 6.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in CEMEX by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

