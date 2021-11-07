Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 303,400 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 28.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $574,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.42 and a 52 week high of $432.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

