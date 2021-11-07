Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 112,333 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,333 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arco Platform by 82.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 98.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $499.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.