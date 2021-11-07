Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 222,173 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 222,173 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 764,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 21,138,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,895,078,000 after purchasing an additional 287,943 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 89,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 41.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

