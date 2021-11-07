Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce $288.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.40 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $255.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

