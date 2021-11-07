JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €26.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €26.50 ($31.18) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.46 ($26.42).

Shares of DEC opened at €25.26 ($29.72) on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.18.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

