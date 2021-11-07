Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.84 ($15.11).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.44. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €5.26 ($6.19) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.