Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $62.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.
PENN stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.