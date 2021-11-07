Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $62.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

PENN stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

