Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Accuray Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Accuray in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $509.72 million, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 935,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Accuray by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 218,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accuray by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 96,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $28,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 and sold 53,430 shares worth $248,241. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

