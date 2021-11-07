Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

