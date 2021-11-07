Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

NASDAQ WING opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.69. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

