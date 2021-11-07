Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.57 ($40.67).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €34.78 ($40.92) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a one year low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a one year high of €34.86 ($41.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.62.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

