Jetcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $782,057.62 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $782,057.62 and approximately $120,234.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 37% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00236883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00099429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

