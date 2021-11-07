JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.45, but opened at $40.75. JFrog shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 46,296 shares.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 13.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in JFrog by 542.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 56.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

