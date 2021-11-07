JMP Group LLC (JMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from JMP Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

JMP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JMP Group to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

JMP stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,984. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lowered JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,999 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,232.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,759 shares of company stock valued at $124,471. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JMP Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 291.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of JMP Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

