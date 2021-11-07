JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from JMP Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

JMP Group has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect JMP Group to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

NYSE JMP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 527,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,984. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,232.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,759 shares of company stock valued at $124,471. Company insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JMP Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 291.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of JMP Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

