JMP Securities Boosts Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target to $19.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s previous close.

PWP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PWP stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWP. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $38,498,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $24,122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $21,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $19,431,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $10,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

