JMP Securities Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $205.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $4,297,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.