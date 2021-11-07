JMP Securities Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,651.33.

BKNG stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,406.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,307.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,701.09 and a 1-year high of $2,631.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 41.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

