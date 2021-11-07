JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $800.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $673.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $648.58 and its 200 day moving average is $672.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $563.47 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

