John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDGJF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

John Wood Group stock remained flat at $$2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

