JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of IES worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in IES by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in IES by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in IES by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IES by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.26.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.