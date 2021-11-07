JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $273,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYBT opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $66.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 29.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

