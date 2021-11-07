JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 226.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of EGLE opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $547.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

