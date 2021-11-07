JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIOX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

BIOX stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a P/E ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIOX. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

