JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $901,000 Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 28,049.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,659 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Inotiv worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOTV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inotiv by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOTV. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $871.63 million, a PE ratio of -136.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

