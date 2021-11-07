JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $663.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.16. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.