JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on J. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 283.75 ($3.71).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

