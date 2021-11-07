JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF)

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske cut Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DNB Markets cut Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.