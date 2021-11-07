JustBet Hits Market Capitalization of $954,007.95 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $954,007.95 and approximately $7,471.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00081272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00080031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00097892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.11 or 0.07179176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,106.68 or 0.95576558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.87 or 0.00780027 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

