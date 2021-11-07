Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kadant in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $232.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant has a twelve month low of $120.68 and a twelve month high of $236.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $47,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

