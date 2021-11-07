KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,971 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.44%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

