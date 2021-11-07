KB Financial Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,984.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,011.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,839.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,649.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

