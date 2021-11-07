KB Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 241.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,647,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $254,529,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 418,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $64,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $152.36. The company has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

