KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases 946 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

