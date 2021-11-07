KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $570,000 Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CIT Group by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CIT Group by 98,861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 241,205 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

