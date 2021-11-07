Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on November 24th

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $13.88.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kearny Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Kearny Financial worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

